As per the information detailed in the press release, Persona is set to introduce new offerings that automate business onboarding and Know Your Business (KYB) compliance for the company’s European Union (EU) customers. Currently, Persona’s features enable the identity verification needs of Travelex, LinkedIn, Lime, Brex, and other global businesses serving EU users.







According to WeTravel’s officials, Persona’s solutions are set to enable the company to increase accuracy across the geographies it serves, allowing it to integrate automatic KYB capabilities that support the mitigating of human errors. Already leveraged by Discogs and WeTravel, among others, Persona’s latest suite is set to allow companies to onboard and verify their EU customers through simplified KYB-KYC processes. By leveraging Persona’s global platform, customers can:

Considering the EU’s complex regulatory environment, which presently includes the enforcement of the Digital Services Act (DSA) and DAC7, enterprises are obliged to navigate this landscape on a restrained timeframe and with vaguely defined requirements. Additionally, companies need to ensure their verification solutions remain compliant without overhauling their current process with each new market entry or legislative change. This variability of available data and consumer preferences across the EU results in an increase in difficulties and can lead to a lack of growth opportunities.