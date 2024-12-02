Persona and SentiLink automate fraud reduction technology

Sentilink and Persona will facilitate companies to solve their identity verification problems. They can now integrate SentiLink's API through Persona's decisioning engine with minimal effort or in-house coding required, allowing them to combine solutions from both providers of identity verification and fraud detection solutions.











Both companies focused on preventing fraud

Persona's comprehensive identity platform enables businesses to verify customer and business identities, and assists with KYC/AML, age verification, fraud prevention, and account recovery. From selfie videos to government-issued IDs to database lookups, it offers a suite of fully-automated identity verification components with worldwide coverage that can be configured, themed, and branded to create custom-tailored flows that cover any use case.

Persona also provides an intuitive case review tool and a flexible orchestration layer to help businesses automate their identity operations, from setting custom rules to ingesting third party data and triggering external actions.

SentiLink reviews consumer data provided at the point of account origination and returns scores, attributes, and critical insights indicating the likelihood that an application is fraudulent. By combining proprietary data and deep insight on fraud and identity, it’s unique approach and innovative product suite helps manage risk, reduce fraud, and approve more good customers faster.





More details on Persona

Persona offers a trusted identity infrastructure that gives businesses the building blocks they need to securely collect, verify, manage, and make decisions about individuals or other businesses, along with automation and orchestration tools to streamline the entire process from end to end. Founded in 2018, Persona is headquartered in the US and is available in 200+ countries and 20 different languages.





What does Sentilink do?

SentiLink, the player in identity verification technology, provides financial institutions and fintechs with solutions to prevent synthetic fraud, identity theft, and emerging forms of first-party fraud, as well as compliance-focused KYC Insights and access to the eCBSV SSN verification service. The company has raised USD 85 million to date from investors including Craft Ventures and NYCA Partners, among others.