Perseuss rolls out customer validation service for small and midsize travel agencies

Perseuss LITE was designed to help validate customers, to reduce chargebacks and false positives. The solution is based on advanced artificial intelligence to search more than 3.2 billion data elements for instances of fraudulent activity. This intelligence is sourced through a community of merchants and partners from around the world, including ARC, financial institutions, other travel agencies and airlines.

Perseuss LITE allows travel agents to search Perseuss’ collective intelligence database by entering a customer name, phone number, email address or physical address. In return, the agent receives a risk score to help make a datadriven decision to either accept or block a potential customer. The tool gives travel agents the confidence they need to accept the customers they may have otherwise rejected and to reject potential fraudsters that would otherwise lead to lost revenue and lost time.

With a large part of the airlines and travel agents from around the globe being part of the Perseuss community, Perseuss is a platform for sharing fraud data in the travel industry today.