Perricone's European skin care products sites infected by card-stealing scripts

Two MageCart groups were competing for the credit card data on Perricone MD websites in the UK, Italy, and Germany, but current evidence shows that only one exfiltrated the details successfully, according to Bleeping Computer.

The first malicious script was planted on the Perricone websites in November 2018. It was supposed to deliver the card data to the attacker’s domain, but a coding error prevented it from loading. The malicious code is still present on the three Perricone MD’s websites but it does not load for all customers.

Perricone MD customers that made a purchase in 2019 should check for irregular card transactions and report any of them to the bank.