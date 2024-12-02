Permira Growth Opportunities acquires stake in BioCatch

With the support of its shareholders, BioCatch will focus on accelerating opportunities for geographical expansion, product innovation, and potential M&A.











BioCatch is a player in behavioural biometric intelligence and advanced digital fraud detection, leveraging technology built upon patented artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to collect thousands of data signals, analyse a user’s cognitive intent, and deliver highly accurate insights as to the legitimacy of their identity and behaviour. BioCatch counts over 100 global banks as customers, who use its solutions to fight fraud, accelerate digital transformation, create new revenue channels, and improve customer satisfaction.

Officials from BioCatch said they are excited to welcome Permira as their partner and look forward to working together to further expand their position in the digital fraud prevention sector. Permira is a private equity firm, with particularly strong experience in the technology space, and they believe its deep sector expertise and company-building capabilities will help BioCath to expand its business and strengthen its global position.

Also commenting on this development, representatives from PGO said that through their focus on the online fraud detection, customer identity and access management markets, they have been impressed by the BioCatch’s performance and offering. They believe BioCatch is well-positioned to continue to gain market share and expand its position within the large, growing area of online fraud detection.





What does BioCatch do?

