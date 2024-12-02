Permata Bank to secure customer authentication protocol with NICE biometrics

NICE Systems provides intent-based solutions that capture and analyze client interactions and transactions for businesses. NICE Real-Time Authentication (RTA) together with its process automation solution will allow the financial institution to conduct secure voice authentication. The RTA solution creates and utilizes one voice print for each caller to deliver customer service across all voice channels.

Authentication takes place within the first few seconds of the call, and customers’ issues are resolved during the natural flow of conversation. This automated and transparent process aims to help Permata Bank to boost its fraud prevention program.