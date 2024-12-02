



Following this announcement, the initiative is expected to further strengthen Perfios’ fraud and risk management (FRM) capabilities, a process that will drive product-led synergies and fuel the firm’s growth trajectory.

In addition, the move will also solidify Perfios’ development in the financial sector in its home market, India, while also strengthening its overall presence across multiple key global markets. These will include the Middle East, North Africa (MENA), and Southeast Asia (SEA). The company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on Perfios’ acquisition of Clari5

Clari5 is a company that focuses on banking financial crime management, aiming to drive banks to combat the global USD 4 trillion fraud challenge. Perfios is a global B2B SaaS company that serves the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance industry in the region of 18 countries. Through the use of its software platforms and products, the firm also optimises the manner in which financial institutions develop by designing their origination, onboarding, decisioning, underwriting, and monitoring processes at scale and speed.

The acquisition of Clari5 will also accelerate the manner in which the firms build a comprehensive and secure fraud and risk management system. Clari5’s real-time financial crime management platform will be leveraged in Perfios’ strategy to deliver secure, scalable, and tech-forst solutions. At the same time, the companies will improve fraud prevention, risk intelligence, and AML compliance, as well as provide financial institutions with the possibility to stay ahead of evolving threats and fraud strategies.