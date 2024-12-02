Per Angusta partners Darkbeam to secure procurement processes

Fraud Prevention and Online Authentication Report 2019/2020

Per Angusta deals with day-to-day strategic sourcing activities together with purchasing teams that manage and shar their performance with Finance and other stakeholders.

Darkbeam digital risk solutions help clients to understand the real-time cyber threats and the vulnerabilities of their organisations, giving them instant assessment of third-party digital risk levels.

The partnership means procurement teams using Per Angusta’s PPM platform can now access Darkbeam’s digital risk scores in seconds which summarise the cyber threats and level of risk.

ISO standards are no longer enough for procurement professionals tasked with measuring suppliers’ security performance, says Per Angusta, because they cannot keep up with the accelerating pace of cybercrime trends. As supply chains become longer and more complex, they are becoming more and more vulnerable to cyberattacks. It is more frequently the case that cybercriminals attack global companies via their smaller suppliers.