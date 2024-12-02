Pensio, ReD partner to deliver payment and fraud prevention solution

The integration of ReD’s Shield fraud prevention solution into its proprietary payment services platform has enabled Pensio to present customers across multiple sectors with a choice of two fraud prevention offerings. The first is an implemented solution that uses fraud rules based on the industry or sector in which the retailer operates. The second delivers a customised solution of uniquely tailored rules, for individual retailers with specific or complex requirements.

The first merchant to take advantage of the integrated service is progressive retailer LN-CC.

Pensio delivers technical processing and reconciliation of payments across Nordics, Europe, Asia and the US.

In recent news, ReD has partnered Turkish payments provider 3pay, to deliver a fraud prevention and payments solution to Turkey.

For more information about ReD, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.