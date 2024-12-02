Pemex forced to rely on manual billing amid cyberattack

Pemex is relying on manual billing that could affect payment of personnel and suppliers and hinder supply chain operations, the online publication cited people that asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorised to speak to the press.

Invoices for fuel to be delivered from Pemex’s storage terminals to gasoline stations were being done manually on November 12, 2019. At the company’s refining arm, computers were operating more slowly, and some employees couldn’t access their emails or the internet. If the situation isn’t resolved soon, it could affect Pemex’s ability to pay personnel and some suppliers.

Pemex’s ransomware attack is the latest cyber incursion to hit the commodities industry. Payment problems could disrupt a supply chain that stretches across fuel retailers, global trading companies, oil industry servicers and trucking operators.