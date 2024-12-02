Pegasystems helps banks in onboarding and KYC remediation processes

Pegasystems has announced its services will to automate repetitive manual tasks in onboarding and KYC remediation processes.

Pega provides industry KYC and customer due diligence (CDD) regulatory and onboarding expertise coupled with partnerships and regulatory rules engine.

Pega CLM and Pega KYC coordinate the end-to-end processes, from client adoption, new product and jurisdiction onboarding, and KYC, to legal, fulfillment, and offboarding, on a single solution. These solutions eliminate manual data entry errors in large-scale KYC remediation projects by collecting and normalizing data from any external third-party data provider (screening engines, data providers, and utilities) and internal system.

Pegasystems is a software company specialized in developing strategic applications for marketing, sales, service, and operations.