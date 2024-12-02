PEARL by OT extended to use for Samsung Galaxy smartphones

With PEARL by OT, OT has developed and industrialized the most advanced multi-application eSE, offering the highest level of security and the largest memory on the market. PEARL by OT has been designed to facilitate the deployment of numerous mobile contactless payment, transit, governmental and other services while enhancing their security level.

PEARL by OT will enable financial institutions and other service providers to offer secure and convenient mobile contactless payment means and various other NFC services to Galaxy A5, A7 and A9 owners.

OT offers embedded security software solutions for ‘end-point’ devices as well as associated remote management solutions to a huge portfolio of international clients, including banks and financial institutions, mobile operators, authorities and governments, as well as manufacturers of connected objects and equipment.