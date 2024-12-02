PCI Pal teams with Odigo to provide secure payments

Following the launch of the new Odigo Connect Marketplace, which enables organisations to procure a range of tailormade CCaaS-related solutions, customers can now access PCI Pal’s payment security solutions for voice, chat, social, email, and contact centre interactions. With a track record of delivering CX solutions, Odigo manages over three billion interactions for more than 250 global brands.

PCI Pal’s representatives stated that this partnership enables Odigo’s customers to access secure payment solutions that support an omnichannel approach, through the latter's marketplace. With the release of the new PCI DSS 4.0 standard, organisations are facing increased compliance obligations and they are working with Odigo to offer its customers integrated solutions to protect payments.

Odigo’s company officials said that PCI Pal has developed a reputation for supporting global organisations with their omnichannel payment security needs. They are therefore interested in partnering with PCI Pal and in offering its payment security solutions, as part of their new Odigo Connect Marketplace.

Odigo provides Contact-Centre-as-a-Service (CCaaS) solutions that facilitate communication between large organisations and individuals thanks to a global omnichannel management solution. Due to its approach based on empathy and technology, Odigo enables brands to connect with the human element of interactions while also taking advantage of digital possibilities.