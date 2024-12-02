PCI Pal rolls out PCI Pal Digital for omnichannel payment security

Combined with its existing Agent Assist and IVR payment solutions, PCI Pal Digital enables an omnichannel payments environment for businesses and contact centres taking payments across the globe.

The new solution assists organisations to offer secure payment options for digital engagement channels including webchat, social media, email, SMS and more. Especially in the light of the results of a recent survey by LivePerson confirming that 65% of European consumers – and 70% of those aged between 18-34 years old – are interested in using chatbots and other forms of digital messaging to interact with brands.

Once payment has been requested on the customer’s preferred channel, PCI Pal generates a URL that directs customers to a secure page that allows them to safely enter their payment details. Throughout the entire process, the contact centre agent is able to track the customer’s progress in real-time. PCI Pal’s technology ensures payment information is secure by descoping all digital channels from the requirements of PCI DSS.