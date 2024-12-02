PCI Pal extends partnership with PCI Security Standards Council





The PCI SSC works on the global effort to increase payment security by providing flexible, industry-driven, and effective data security standards and programmes. The Council’s Participating Organisations programme brings together key players in the industry to strategise on how to protect payment data from the latest threats as well as anticipate the needs of an ever-changing payment ecosystem.













PCI Pal, as a Principal Participating Organisation, will provide strategic direction to help shape the future of the Council. Moreover, PCI Pal will aim to impact the direction of PCI SSC standards, drive technical discussions, as well as provide input into Council initiatives.

More information on PCI Pal

Based in the UK, PCI Pal is a provider of SaaS solutions to empower companies to take payments securely, adhere to strict industry governance, and remove their business from the significant risks that may be posed by non-compliance and data loss. The firm’s mission is to safeguard reputation and trust by providing customers with secure payment solutions for any business communications environment including voice, chat, social, email, and contact centre. PCI Pal is integrated into, and resold by a wide range of business communications vendors, as well as various global payment service providers. Moreover, its products can also be used by any organisation worldwide, no matter their size.





More about the PCI Security Standards Council

The PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) engages with cross-industry efforts to increase payment security and help businesses detect, mitigate, as well as prevent cyberattacks and breaches.





In November 2022, the Council issued a standard for mobile payment acceptance. PCI Mobile Payments on COTS (MPoC) builds on the existing PCI Software-based PIN Entry on COTS (SPoC) and PCI Contactless Payments on COTS (CPoC) Standards. Both of these individually address security requirements for solutions that enable merchants to accept cardholder PINs or contactless payments using a smartphone or other commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) mobile device. The PCI MPoC Standard was aimed at providing increased flexibility not only in how payments are accepted but in how COTS-based payment acceptance solutions can be developed, deployed, as well as maintained.