PCI Pal adds Speech Recognition capability for its Agent Assist and IVR Payment solutions

PCI Pal’s customers now have the option of allowing callers to securely speak their credit card details over the phone, while PCI Pal securely processes the data and prevents it from entering the company’s environment.

The introduction of Speech Recognition as a feature of PCI Pal’s Agent Assist and IVR Payment products means that businesses taking CNP payments within their contact centres can now offer their customers an additional secure option when paying for products and services. When payment is required, the customer reads out their credit card details, or can use their telephone keypad, when prompted by an agent or IVR to do so.

To ensure security when sensitive data is spoken on a live call, PCI Pal prevents the caller’s voice from reaching an agent. The data is captured by PCI Pal without the agent hearing or seeing it, and from there the payment data is instantaneously sent to the payment provider for processing. Throughout the entire process, the agent is able to stay in conversation with the customer - meaning they can give assistance and feedback throughout the interaction.