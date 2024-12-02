PCI DSS Certification awarded to Globe Telecom

PCI DSS was founded by global credit card brands such as MasterCard, Visa, American Express, JCB International, and Discover Financial Services to reduce credit card fraud. All companies that handle cardholder data need to be PCI DSS compliant as proof that their network is secure. An external Qualified Security Assessor (QSA) validates compliance annually. Crimson Security, US-based assessed Globe Business, the information and communications technology arm of Globe.

Globe Business offers managed security solutions that allow enterprises to migrate security threats before they happen. The solutions allow communication between enterprises and their customers by keeping servers up and running with Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) protection, stop malicious traffic from reaching the network using managed firewall, and provide protection against emerging and current threats at the network and application level before they inflict any damage through Intrusion Detection and Prevention (IDP).