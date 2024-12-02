PCI Council, X9 initiative to create one unified PIN Security Standard

Currently, both parties maintain separate PIN security standards. Depending on its affiliation, an organization could be subject to the PCI PIN Security Standard or the X9 TR39 PIN Standard – or both. According to industry feedback, clear efficiencies would be gained by a consolidation of the standards. Consolidation will provide simplification and reduce effort for organizations that might otherwise be subject to both.

The goal of this joint initiative will be to help create a single PIN security standard and assessor qualification program to be managed by the PCI SSC. A newly formed PCI PIN Assessment Working Group, made up of ASC X9, PCI SSC and payment brand representatives, will collaborate to ensure that the resulting standard satisfies both PCI and ASC X9 requirements.