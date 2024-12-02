PCI Council updates guidelines for securing ecommerce transactions

Industry body the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) has updated its best practice guidelines for securing ecommerce transactions.

The Best Practices for Securing E-commerce guidance replaces the previous PCI DSS E-commerce Guidelines, published back in 2013. As such, there is new info in there for online merchants explaining SSL/TLS, how to select a certificate authority (CA), the different types of certificates out there and a list of questions merchants can ask service providers on digital certificates and encryption.

Best practice tips from the PCI SSC include gaining visibility into the location of all data, eliminating any data that is not needed and security training for all staff.