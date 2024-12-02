PCI contactless payments on COTS standard is published

Using the PCI Contactless Payments on COTS (CPoC) Standard and supporting validation program, vendors can provide merchants with contactless acceptance solutions that have been developed and lab-tested to protect payment data.

The primary elements of a CPoC Solution include: a COTS device with an embedded NFC interface to read the payment card or payment device; a validated payment acceptance software application that runs on the merchant COTS device initiating a contactless transaction; and back-end systems that are independent from the COTS device and support monitoring, integrity checks and payment processing. Software-based PIN entry is not permitted in a CPoC Solution.

Through a combination of the security controls built into the merchant application and ongoing monitoring and integrity checks performed by the back-end systems, merchants and consumers can have confidence in the security of the CPoC Solution and the contactless transaction, according to PCI SSC press release.

Validated CPoC Solutions are listed on the PCI SSC website as a resource for merchants and acquirers. Program details are outlined in the CPoC Program Guide, which is available now on the PCI SSC website.