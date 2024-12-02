PCC Technology Group, Yobe launch Cenuity V-ID

The new company, Cenuity V-ID, will help industries that use the telephone as the primary contact vehicle with customers. Cenuity V-ID’s differentiator is found in Yobe’s YVA technology, which employs an artificial intelligence engine and a digital voice processing approach to distinguish voice from background noise.

PCC Technology Group is a global provider of cloud, hosted and mobile information technology solutions.

Yobe develops artificial intelligence powered algorithmic software that enables studio level audio manipulation in a downloadable and/or SaaS application.