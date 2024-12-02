Payvision and ControlScan enter strategic agreement

As per the partnership, the two companies will assist PSPs, ISOs and their merchants in understanding and meeting the requirements needed to validate and maintain Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliance.

ControlScan delivers integrated security and compliance solutions that help small and mid-sized businesses secure sensitive data and comply with information security and privacy standards.

Payvision, an independent payment solutions provider specialized in global card processing for the ecommerce market, offers acquiring banks, PSPs, ISOs and their merchants a PCI-DSS Compliant, PSD Licensed, international payment processing platform.

