Payverifi introduces fraud detection service for CNP transactions

As an ecommerce or virtual terminal merchant in a card not present environment, Payverifi’s clients can handle thousands of transactions every month. In this type of climate, chargebacks (or the return of funds to the consumer) are inevitable, whether they are a result of fraud, buyer’s remorse or a number of other factors.

With Payverifi’s new transaction validation services for card not present merchants, however, clients will be able to eliminate a significant portion of chargebacks.

Payverifi helps merchants process card not present payments. Their process ensures that merchants will no longer have to deal with as many claims of services not being delivered, or consumers never ordering the services in the first place.