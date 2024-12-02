PayU partners with AU10TIX to streamline merchant onboarding

The PayU-AU10TIX partnership will streamline the merchant onboarding process by utilising AI and automation to authenticate identities. The service will be used to verify the identities of individuals or representatives of businesses connecting to PayU directly or via marketplaces powered by PayU’s payments solution.

AU10TIX’s deep learning algorithm knows when an ID is manipulated, and the partnership with AU10TIX will further allow PayU to overcome the threat of synthetic identities. Using automated technologies may also allow PayU to introduce additional measures to further strengthen security in the future.

The AU10TIX integration has initially been implemented in Poland and Czech Republic and will soon be introduced across EMEA markets and elsewhere around the world, including Latin America.