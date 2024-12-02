PayU implements Irdetos Cloakware for Payments Solution to prevent fraud

The secure service is now live in one of PayU’s key regions. Cyber threats targeting payment systems are becoming more frequent and more sophisticated as ecommerce grows and more methods of payments are introduced. Cloakware for Payments & Banking is a comprehensive solution suite that combines whitebox cryptography, server-side diversification and integrity verification to protect JavaScript, payment forms and APIs.

In addition, through tokenization and support for one-click payments, the seamless and secure user experience provided by Irdeto and PayU will help increase conversion rates for merchant customers. Also, the payments provider will reduce the scope and cost associated with PCI compliance for its merchant customers who opt for a hosted payment page.