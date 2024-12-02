PayU, Feedzai expand their risk management partnership





Following the implementation of Feedzai’s transaction monitoring solution in Europe, Middle East, and Africa, PayU will start implementing the same core tech in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Panama to proactively detect and prevent fraudulent suspicious activities.

Using complex ML models, PayU’s data scientists leverage this data for prescriptive analytics to facilitate customer experiences and reduce financial risks. Feedzai’s tech allows PayU to protect its merchant customer base by leveraging years of experience in combining advanced ML techniques with real-time data processing. The goal of the new project is to provide a centralised fraud prevention and detection system for PayU LATAM while aiming at global standardisation of processes.