PayU and Callpay enter agreement for mobile payment security

The agreement will provide existing and new PayU merchants with a secure way to accept payments over the telephone throughout South Africa. Callpay works with PayU’s payment processing capabilities, reporting and fraud monitoring system. Callpay’s patent-pending telephony system allows customers to enter card numbers directly into their telephone keypad when they make a payment over the phone.

Cardholder data is transmitted directly to the bank so that no sensitive data is stored in the contact centre’s systems. Using DTMF masking technology, the keypad tones are completely removed so that numbers cannot be identified by their sound, leaving the agent free to continue the conversation with the customer while the payment is made.

PayU Payment Solutions enables businesses and individuals in the Middle East and Africa to transact and participate in ecommerce. Owned by multinational media group Naspers, PayU provides professional ecommerce services in Central and Eastern Europe, being present in Poland, The Czech Republic, Romania and Hungary.