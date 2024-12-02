PayToo Merchant Services to verify payments with biometrics

PayToo SmileandPay reaffirms PayToos commitment to make payments safer and more secure by reducing the possibility of fraudulent transactions.

Upon checkout, first time users download the PayToo Assistant Application that let them authenticate ID, Selfie and card. The client who pays using PayToo SmileandPay, scans a QR Code, and validates the transaction by taking a Selfie. The merchant is never accessing or retaining any of the consumers personal information.

PayToo Merchant Services is a division of PayToo, an electronic account and a substitute or alternative to a bank account in which consumers store their money.