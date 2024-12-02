Paytm PG launches alternate ID-based checkout solution





By integrating Alternate ID (ALT ID), the solution allows customers to checkout as a guest without saving sensitive card details on an ecommerce website for a transaction. The Guest Checkout solution reduces the process of signing up for an account on the merchant website by sharing additional information, resulting in faster purchases.











More information about Guest Checkout solution

To enable ALT ID transactions, Paytm integrated with card networks to generate a substitute ID for guest checkout payments. The solution aims to enhance the cardholder’s safety in an online transaction, as well as to protect from potential data breaches.



The Guest Checkout solution allows the customer to enter its complete card details to process a transaction, instead of stating account information and password for an occasional purchase. Through this, the risk of data breaches is minimised as until now card details were being transferred to subsequent entities in the transaction flow to authorise and process the transactions.



Moreover, Paytm provides an easy integration to enable the service on merchant’s websites. The solution meets RBI’s guidelines as the regulator mandated that entities involved in card transaction processing cannot save sensitive card credentials for guest checkout transactions. The regulator also mentioned that the card number must be replaced by an alternate ID associated with the card information.



According to officials, Visa’s ALT ID solution, in partnership with Paytm, enhances payment security by merging guest checkout convenience with improved security measures. In addition to being in line with RBI’s guidelines, the solution aligns with Visa’s objective to increase payment ecosystem security, safeguard sensitive card data, and facilitate user-friendly and compliant transaction experiences.





About Paytm and Paytm PG