Paytm enables Touch ID authentication

The Paytm for iOS app version 5.8.3 has introduced Touch ID in the app, along with some bug fixes. Once the app is updated on the iPhone, Paytm will take the user through steps to setup Touch ID, though the feature can be skipped. Paytm will only ask for fingerprint authentication when the user taps on the Pay or Passbook button. After the authentication, users are free to make payments through any of the available modes.

The Touch ID authentication feature has been introduced one month after Paytm rolled out a security feature for the Android app in December 2016. This Paytm security feature uses Androids authorisation mechanism, and so it will only work on a phone that has a screen lock - it can be a PIN, password, pattern, or fingerprint. Users can then set a pattern or password for authentication before entering the Pay or Passbook tabs. As with iOS and its Touch ID implementation, setting up a password is not mandatory.

Paytm is an India-based electronic commerce and payment system company owned by One97 Communications.