Paytm becomes Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission's integrated app partner

With this partnership, Paytm becomes a consumer platform that enables the creation of ABHA numbers for both Android and iOS users, as per its press statement.

The Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) facilitates creating a digital health record for the people of India and it will allow them to access and share their health data, with consent, with participating healthcare providers and payers. With the help of the ABHA number, users can access and link their Personal Health Records (PHR) as well to create a longitudinal health history.

Additionally, users can access the Paytm Health Storefront that aggregates and brings names in the healthcare space, and through which users can book teleconsultations, purchase from pharmacies, book a lab test, buy health insurance, apply for medical loans, and more. Through this, users can rely on the Paytm app for all their healthcare needs.

Their digital health initiatives are aligned with the Government of India’s steps toward enabling Indians with access to healthcare.