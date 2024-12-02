PayShield, Verifi partner to boost chargeback prevention solution

The partnership leverages Verifi’s PREVENT, RESOLVE, and INFORM pre-dispute management products to help protect ecommerce merchants from fraud, disputes, and chargebacks through a single fraud and dispute management platform.

PayShield’s ‘Express Resolve’ now enables online merchants to deflect pre-disputes at first customer inquiry, obtain automated dispute resolution based on merchant-defined rules, and leverage access to fraud and dispute notifications post-transaction to reduce future payment risk.

PayShield’s AI-based fraud prevention platform uses rule-based and machine learning techniques to detect and respond in real-time to deliver fraud protection, chargeback reduction, and revenue recovery for merchants and partners worldwide.