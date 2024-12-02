Paysafe leverages Snowflake's technology for data insights and analytics

Paysafe’s aim is to transition to a fully cloud-based approach for its payment services including its Skrill and NETELLER digital wallets, its eCash solutions paysafecard and Paysafecash, and its payment processing solutions in North America and Europe.

The data models powered by Snowflake’s platform support Paysafe’s identification of consumer trends, the personalisation of its services, fraud prevention and KYC initiatives. In addition, the complete managed service provided by Snowflake enables Paysafe to obtain a single customer view across its range of alternative payment methods.

Snowflake is helping data scientists at Paysafe access structured and semi structured data from one consolidated source, making it easy to find, consolidate, clean, and use more of the company’s data assets.