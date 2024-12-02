PayPugs teams up with Sumsub





As a Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform, PayPugs allows individuals and companies to obtain banking and payment solutions worldwide.

Sumsub, a tech company that helps businesses verify clients and steer clear of fraud, is a Compliance-as-a-Service provider with years of legal experience.

This partnership aims to help PayPugs meet all the necessary regulatory requirements without consequences for the customer experience. With Sumsub, PayPugs will be able to streamline verification for individuals and companies on an international level.