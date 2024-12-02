PayPugs partners Huntli for automated risk management systems

Huntli’s approach has resulted in a risk management system that detects and blocks any fraudulent activity that a fraudster might attempt with the customer’s online banking account or payment card. Huntli system proactively monitors accounts and increases bank’s fraud prevention and detection.

The operation transparency and alignment of targets regarding compliance procedure effectiveness resulted in synergy between both companies. The partnership solves the problem of obtaining a trusted and high-tech fraud prevention system that doesn't disturb customer experience or does not complicate team operations, according to the press release.

Allowing a completely remote, yet fully supported onboarding, PayPugs compliance team has been working closely with Huntli to implement necessary procedures. Right now the system has been already implemented and PayPugs fraud monitoring and prevention is automated and in real time.