PayPoint launches FraudGuard fraud prevention software

The product gives merchants a complete overview of the customer’s current and historical payment status so they can make accurate and fair payment acceptance decisions.

FraudGuard is an advanced suite of risk management tools for tackling potential mobile and online card fraud by making smart, real-time decisions based on enhanced consumer profile data. FraudGuard is integrated with Sphonic, an innovator in big data, helping to apply third party vendor data to fraud, risk and Know Your Customer (KYC) functions. The combination of the two tools aggregates large volumes of real-time data in risk assessment, so end users can discern genuine customers from fraudsters.

By integrating their extensive data sets, FraudGuard gives merchants the enhanced ability to analyse a wider range of consumer information, seasonal trends and third party market data to make faster, targeted and more intelligent decisions around unusual activity and genuine transactional risk. This ‘smart’ platform learns both typical merchant and market behaviour as they evolve. As a result, it reduces the number of legitimate purchases which get declined by enabling merchants to accurately assess potential fraud threats, which in turn provides customers with a better end-to-end shopping experience.

PayPoint Mobile and Online is an independent PSP in the UK and Europe, able to work freely with all acquiring banks, taking advantage of Europe’s largest ecommerce markets.