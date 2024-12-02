PayPal to acquire cyber-security company CyActive

CyActive is an Israeli company founded in 2013 which specializes in cyber security. The company claims to forecast and prevent future cyberattacks by analyzing past attacks and offers companies services such as utilities detection and prevention.

This is PayPals second acquisition in Israel, following that of FraudSciences in 2008 for USD 169 million.

The increasing adoption of smartphones, tablets and other mobile Internet devices has propelled growth substantially in the industry. But online activities remain vulnerable to cyber-attacks. For this online security has become a major concern for all. It is expected that the security threat landscape to continue to remain in 2015.