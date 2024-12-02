PayPal, Samsung to launch FIDO authentication and biometric payments for Galaxy S5

According to the FIDO Alliance, users of the Galaxy S5 can now login and shop via fingerprint in online, mobile and in-store payments wherever PayPal is accepted. This is made possible through FIDO Ready software and a new embedded fingerprint sensor. Per FIDO specifications, the only information a user’s device shares with PayPal is a unique encrypted key that allows PayPal to verify the identity of the customer without having to store any biometric information on PayPal servers.

PayPal is the first global payments company to support Samsung’s new mobile fingerprint authentication technology.

The FIDO Alliance has also mentioned that starting in April 2014, FIDO authentication from PayPal and Samsung will be available in 26 markets globally, including Australia, Brazil, Hong Kong, Russia, UK and the US.

