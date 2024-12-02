PayPal expands its protection programme for online merchants

The Seller Protection Programme for Intangibles will cover two types of buyer complaints. One is the ‘unauthorised transaction’, when a buyer claims that a specific payment was not authorised, and the other is ‘item not received’, when a buyer pays for the service without receive it.

Anupam Pahuja, Country Manager and Managing Director, PayPal India, said that growing instances of online fraud act as a barrier for merchants selling online services and other intangible goods to clients abroad. He added that Seller Protection Programme for Intangibles, will help freelancers and merchants in India to sell with confidence.

The PayPal Resolution Centre will investigate issues and work with the merchants to ensure that they are protected against this type of fraud in genuine cases.