PayPal, Chargehound work together to allow merchants to automate chargebacks and claims





This means that merchants can respond to all of their PayPal disputes automatically using Chargehound. Also, in 2019 Chargehound became a strategic partner to PayPal and Braintree for chargeback representment. PayPal joins Braintree as well as other payment processors including Stripe and Vantiv in enabling merchants around the globe to drive value, decrease operational complexity in payments, and scale seamlessly with Chargehound’s best-in class chargeback automation tech. As such, dispute automation increases revenue recovery, as well as it enables employee time and resources to be reallocated to areas of the business that need it, such as customer service and fraud prevention.

As a trusted partner of PayPal and Braintree, Chargehound’s integrations are facilitated using their official OAuth applications and APIs. This provides merchants access to fully automated dispute representment with little to no development resources required. Using a simple two-click payment processor connection one’ll be enabled to fight 100% of chargebacks, on time, using the correct evidence.