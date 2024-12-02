PayPal, Anti-Defamation League to research transactions that fund hate groups, extremists

According to Reuters, the initiative will be led through the non-profit organisation's Center on Extremism and aims to focus on uncovering and disrupting the financial flows supporting white supremacist and anti-government organisations.

It will also analyse at networks spreading and profiting from antisemitism, Islamophobia, racism, anti-immigrant, anti-Black, anti-Hispanic, and anti-Asian bigotry. The collected info through the initiatives will be shared with other firms in the financial industry, law enforcement and policymakers, PayPal said.

As part of the new initiative, PayPal and ADL will also work with other civil rights organisations, including the League of United Latin American Citizens.

Moreover, in 2020, PayPal teamed up with criminologists and academics to research the payment systems used in the trafficking of illegal firearms and has partnerships with non-profit group Polaris to combat human trafficking through a joint Financial Intelligence Unit.