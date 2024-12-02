PayPal accounts used by hackers for unauthorised payments

According to ZDNet, users saw mysterious transactions pop up in their PayPal history as originating from their Google Pay account. Also, issues have been reported on numerous platforms, including PayPal's forums, Reddit, Twitter, and Google Pay's Russian and German support forums.

The victims suggest that their Google Pay accounts are used by hackers to buy products via linked PayPal accounts, with most of the illegal transactions taking place at US shopping stores, and especially at Target stores. Most of the victims appear to be German users. PayPal mentioned they are investigating the issue.