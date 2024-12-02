PAY.ON, Kount in strategic alliance

Under the agreement, PAY.ON is integrating the services of the Kount Complete platform and fraud control technology Kount SMB into its infrastructure platforms, making solutions from Kount available to all clients around the world – from PSPs and ISOs to acquirers and other financial institutions. At the same time, PAY.ON and Kount are combining their global distribution network to promote the mutual expansion of their client base.

The prevention of fraud and chargebacks are two key challenges for PSPs and ISOs when it comes to protecting their merchants and their customers. The constant expansion of security barriers is an ongoing task in order to minimise fraud using all the technology available and to prevent chargebacks while supporting improved sales conversion rates.

Kount delivers fraud and risk management services for companies working in card-not-present environments enabling them to prevent and fight fraud/risk operations. The companys proprietary technology platform includes artificial intelligence fraud detection methods that provide assessments for card-not-present transactions, including mobile payments.

PAY.ON offers global outsourcing services and routing for monetary transactions, wallet solutions, risk management and monitoring services, as well as various technical solutions.

In recent news, PAY.ON has launched OneClickSafe for PSP/ISO and acquirer clients.

