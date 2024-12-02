PAY.ON and CardinalCommerce enter strategic agreement

The two companies have agreed to integrate Cardinal’s consumer authentication solution into the platform of Pay.On, an operator of website-based and omni-channel payment infrastructure services. The solution will connect Cardinal with over 100 of PAY.ON’s payment service provider clients serving more than 50,000 merchants worldwide.

Cardinal’s consumer authentication solution will be integrated with PAY.ON’s widget based payment page COPYandPAY, and can be used alongside Active Payment Method Selection to give merchants risk management tools for frictionless payments, while combating fraud.

CardinalCommerce enables authenticated payment transactions in the electronic commerce and remote commerce markets. The company is active in the US, Europe and Africa.

Pay.On has a global payment network of over 350 payment providers in over 100 countries which covers more than 150 international, national, and local payment methods. Relevant for the North American market are the broad transaction links to South America, Europe, and Asia.

For more information about PAY.ON, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.