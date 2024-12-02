Paynt launches an Acquiring-as-a-Service platform for merchant onboarding

The solution includes omnichannel payment acceptance capabilities, real-time reporting of merchant performance, and an automated onboarding flow that makes it possible to activate new merchant accounts in minutes.

Comprehensive real-time reports make it possible to track sales and revenue trends, see in-depth chargeback data, review transaction and billing details, monitor fraud, and analyse risks. These insights help provide merchant service and support.

Paynt provides an automated flow to solve the issues that may often arise with merchant onboarding. The platform provides full visibility of onboarding bottlenecks, troubleshooting obstacles and getting merchants approved, and accepting payments.

Paynt’s platform is available in the EU, UK, and has recently launched in the US. The company is registered as an authorised Electronic Money Institution licensed by The Bank of Lithuania according to the Electronic Money Directive and Payment Services Directive.