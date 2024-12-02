PayMyTuition unveils facial recognition tech for international tuition payments





PayMyTuition is part of the MTFX Group of companies and it considers that using biometric verification tech to identify senders and beneficiaries is a secure way to prevent fraud in payment transactions across borders.

The company’s new technology provides educational institutions with a next-generation solution for their KYC transaction screening. As such, educational institutions can integrate PayMyTuition’s biometric verification platform with their existing infrastructure to secure end-to-end payment transactions. Due to the company’s real-time API, most student information systems can be seamlessly integrated with the platform.