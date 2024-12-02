Paymetric launches Fraud Management Solution

Paymetric has partnered with fraud management solution providers to create XiVerify. Merchants can select the fraud management services provider of their choice and customize the solution to meet their specific needs, while Paymetric promotes a secure environment by removing all credit card data from the merchant environment.

Paymetric is planning to integrate its XiSecure and XiVerify solutions.

XiSecure On-Demand For Cardholder Data, Paymetric’s tokenization solution, allows companies to eliminate the transmission and storage of sensitive cardholder data. Merchants no longer transmit or store credit card numbers, yet can continue to conduct business as usual with ‘tokens’ that span the entirety of the customer relationship.

Paymetric is a provider of electronic payment acceptance solutions that enable companies to streamline the order-to-cash process, reduce the scope and financial burden of achieving PCI compliance and improve return on electronic payment acceptance. Paymetric’s solutions support virtually every type of electronic payment in any enterprise system where payment is accepted.