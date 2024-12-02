Paymentology partners with Rivero to offer compliance to FIs

New partnership sees Paymentology augment its issuer-processor services, through Rivero’s Kajo SaaS solution, with enhanced compliance capabilities to serve its customers across the globe.

Under the terms of the agreement, Paymentology will deploy Rivero’s scheme compliance SaaS solution, Kajo, to digitalise its compliance processing requirements and to make it easier to scale with guaranteed quality control for all its compliance needs.











Ensuring compliance while expanding services

Paymentology provides banks and fintechs the technology, team, and experience to rapidly issue and process Mastercard, Visa, and UnionPay cards, at a global scale. Through the partnership, the Kajo solution will be implemented into Paymentology’s tech-stack which processes over USD 10 billion annually for its tier 1 bank and fintech customers in 50 countries.

Deploying Kajo will ensure Paymentology continues its rapid global growth with enhanced compliance capabilities, paving the way in an increasingly complex and highly digitised payments ecosystem.

Commenting on the partnership, Paymentology’s officials said that rules and regulations around compliance are constantly being created in the fintech and banking ecosystem, and it is vital they adhere to them. That’s why it is a key priority for them to ensure they work with a partner like Rivero, which manages the full scheme compliance process.

On review of the availability of technologies on the market, Kajo stood out from other solutions for its comprehensive, tailor-made compliance offering which strengthens Paymentology’s service to its customers. While it continues to scale across the globe, Kajo will support the issuer-processor’s customers in 50 countries and growing, with a tailor-made solution that serves compliance needs.





More about Rivero

Rivero is a privately held company based in Switzerland, with a focus on simplifying card payments operations. Rivero provides SaaS solutions for all players in the card payment ecosystem such as issuers, acquirers, BaaS, and FinTechs. With Kajo, Rivero simplifies the process of navigating current and upcoming scheme compliance obligations, and with Amiko, provides a solution to manage fraud recovery processes and resulting disputes.