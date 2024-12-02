Payment24, Mastercard to offer secure payments for fleet operators

Under the partnership, Payment24’s platform will use Mastercard’s payment technology to empower drivers to make fuel payments anywhere Mastercard is accepted, without requiring additional approvals at the pump. The partnership will help commercial fleet management companies to have more control and visibility into driver’s spend, with the option to add purchasing controls to eliminate fraud, according to IBSintelligence.com.

The fuel solution provides various payment mechanisms available including fleet cards, tokenized tags, e-wallets and vouchers that can be allocated to a driver or a vehicle. Each transaction is protected by Mastercard's multiple security layers, and fraud and dispute processes.








