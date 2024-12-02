Payment token to integrate Fingerprint Cards technology

Fingerprints and JEM have combined their technical capabilities and industry knowledge to create a product that places biometrics, encryption and payment technology in the hands of consumers.

JEM is a device that remembers all the usernames and passwords and safely stores the data in a vault secured by the user’s fingerprint. With the JEM device, the user’s fingerprints protects and unlocks access to all their digital accounts and payment credentials, allowing customers to use long, strong and unique passwords that are more difficult to crack and result in significant increase in security.